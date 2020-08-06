Reid Simpson chats NHL experience in Russia

Former Chicago Blackhawk Reid Simpson chats with Roe Conn and Richard Roeper about the documentary “Red Penguin”. Simpson discusses what life was like as an NHL player in Russia when hockey became the biggest game in town.
