Quarantino Vino: wine picks under $20

According to the Republic National Distributing Company, wine consumption has risen an estimated 66% while everyone is stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But what should we be drinking? Peter Schwarzbach, the owner of Vin Chicago, joins Roe Conn to talk about specially selects bottles of wine under $20 that will blow your taste buds away while keeping your wallet intact.

$14.79 | Terredora di Paolo Irpinia Falanghina 2018 (Campania, Italy)

Falanghina is the grape varietal on this one. It’s a grape type that they’ve been growing in this part of Italy for thousands of years. It’s a bit denser and fleshier than most Italian whites, yet still has that classic Italian minerality. It’s a different twist on a crowd-pleasing wine. This has become a bigtime Vin Chicago favorite over the past few years. The 2018 is light on its feet with tropical fruit flavors rounded out nicely with juicy pear and citrus notes and just-right acidity, all wrapped up in a creamy, mineral-laden finish.

$13.99 | G. D. Vajra Langhe Rosso 2017 (Piedmont, Italy)

G.D. Vajra is one of our favorite Italian producers. Everything they make is delicious, up to their $50 to $70 bottlings from Barolo. This is their entry-level red, and it is a beauty. Vibrant, forward, and energetic, it’s great by itself and perfect with all sorts of food.

(4/2019) With this 2017 Langhe Rosso, Vajra captures the beauty of Piedmont in a playful and energetic wine that is both fruity and complex. A field blend of Barbera, Nebbiolo, Dolcetto, and a handful of other Piedmontese grapes, it sings of fresh cherries, strawberry, and raspberry with beautiful red floral tones and an enticing underlying earthiness that presents the wine’s “old world” origin. This outstanding light-colored red should be served with a slight chill and enjoyed with pizza, light pasta dishes, hors d’oeuvres, or all on its own.

$9.99 |Lagar da Condesa “O Fillo da Condesa” Rías Baixas Albariño 2018

Drink it by itself or pair with just about anything. It is extremely rare to get Albariño, or any white of this quality, for ten bucks a bottle. Clean and crisp, this mouthwatering beauty boasts flavors of white peach and tropical fruits with a zesty salinity. It sees three months on its lees to round out the finish. Offering polish that punches above its price, it is a sheer delight to drink. Perfect with apps, especially shellfish, or for simply sitting and sipping! (Spain)

$11.79 |Domaine Lafage “Tessellae – Old Vines” Côtes du Roussillon Grenache/Syrah/Mourvedre 2017

A big, fun, dense, juicy red from the South of France. Fun wine. Big value. “The GSM of the estate, the 2017 Tessellae Old Vines checks in as 50% Grenache, 40% Syrah, and 10% Mourvedre brought up mostly in concrete. Blackberries, kirsch, spice, incense, dried flowers, and baking spice notes all flow to a full-bodied, gorgeously texture effort. It’s another gem from this team.” (France)

$16.99 |Field Recordings “Fiction” Paso Robles Red Blend 2018

The 2018 Fiction is a fabulously layered, mouthwateringly good combination of 36% Zinfandel, 15% Cabernet Franc, 12% Mourvèdre, 12% Syrah, 11% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Grenache, 5% Touriga Nacional and 4% Alicante Bouschet. With exuberant flavors of black cherry, ripe blueberry, plum, strawberry, cherry cola, spice box, licorice, cigar box and smoky bacon, it is one of those wines that will put a smile on your face every time you open a bottle. Try it with smoked meats and your mind will be blown! Compare to some of the big-name $40+ California Zinfandel blends and you’ll find Fiction to be softer, more approachable and a wine that you’ll be more likely to go back to for a second glass

$9.99 – “La Tremenda” Alicante Monastrell 2017 |Bodegas Enrique Mendoza

92/100 – Wine Advocate (4/30/2019) “The pure Monastrell 2017 La Tremenda always represents great value and showcases the behavior of the grape in the Mediterranean climate and soil from Alicante. The grapes from 25-year-old vines fermented in small stainless steel vats, and the wine matured in French oak barrels for six months. There are notes of fresh fruit, rosemary and thyme, with clean aromas, open and expressive. The palate is juicy and round, and this is an entry-level red that represents the higher volume in the winery. This wine reflects the changes over the last seven or eight years: they do three tries of the harvest, and the first bunches tend to go to this wine. The well-seasoned barrels also go to this wine, and the vinification is much softer. The result is fruit-driven, with just a spicy twist. 2017 seems a lot cooler in the Mediterranean part of Spain than in most of the inland regions like Rioja, Ribera del Duero and so on. This is a bargain Monastrell.” (Spain)