Quarantined Diamond Princess cruise passenger Linda Levell joins The Roe Conn Show!

Dan Ponce’s mother-in-law Linda Levell is among the passengers quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. On Feb. 5, she was among the ship’s 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members quarantined on board at a port near Tokyo by the Japanese government because passengers had been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The quarantine is scheduled to end Feb. 19. She now joins The Roe Conn Show to share her experience.

