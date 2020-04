A parking lot in the Village of Oak Park, Ill., sits empty where small businesses are closed, Friday, March 20, 2020. There are at least three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oak Park, just nine miles from downtown Chicago, where the mayor has ordered residents to shelter in place. With so few tests available, surely there are others, says Tom Powers, spokesman for the village of about 52,000 in a metropolitan area with millions. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)