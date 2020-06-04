Phase 3 Chicago: Should I reopen my place of business?

Lou Canellis, FOX Chicago sports anchor and owner of Avli Taverna tavern in River North to discuss the opening of his restaurant as part of Mayor Lightfoot’s Phase 3 reopening plan, and Eric Williams the owner of Virtue Restaurant in Hyde Park joins the show to explain why at the moment he’s not willing to reopen.
