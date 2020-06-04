Phase 3 Chicago: Should I reopen my place of business?

A worker wears mask as she waits for customers outside a DSW Designer Shoe store in Northbrook, Ill., Friday, May 29, 2020. Every region of Illinois met the criteria to move into Phase 3 of reopening Friday, May 29. Most of the state will do so, but Chicago will have to wait until June 3 to partially reopen. Starting Friday, more businesses such as retail, offices, manufacturing, barbershops and salons will be allowed to reopen and people can start gathering in small groups while social distancing and face covering will also be necessary. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)