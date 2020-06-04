Listen Now
Phase 3 Chicago: Should I reopen my place of business?

Roe Conn

A worker wears mask as she waits for customers outside a DSW Designer Shoe store in Northbrook, Ill., Friday, May 29, 2020. Every region of Illinois met the criteria to move into Phase 3 of reopening Friday, May 29. Most of the state will do so, but Chicago will have to wait until June 3 to partially reopen. Starting Friday, more businesses such as retail, offices, manufacturing, barbershops and salons will be allowed to reopen and people can start gathering in small groups while social distancing and face covering will also be necessary. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Lou Canellis, FOX Chicago sports anchor and owner of Avli Taverna tavern in River North to discuss the opening of his restaurant as part of Mayor Lightfoot’s Phase 3 reopening plan, and Eric Williams the owner of Virtue Restaurant in Hyde Park joins the show to explain why at the moment he’s not willing to reopen.

