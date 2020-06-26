One of the world’s leading betting companies is bringing a world-class sportsbook to Illinois

CEO of William Hill US, Joe Asher joins Roe Conn & Richard Roeper to talk about the growth of sports betting in the U.S. and the future of mobile sports betting in Illinois. William Hill is partnering with Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin to launch a world-class sportsbook and mobile betting app this summer. Also for discussion, the various types of in-game sports bets that a becoming popular.
