John Williams

One of the world’s leading betting companies is bringing a world-class sportsbook to Illinois

Roe Conn
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 15: A customer uses an sports betting kiosk at the William Hill Sports Book at SLS Las Vegas Hotel on April 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for William Hill US)

CEO of William Hill US, Joe Asher joins Roe Conn & Richard Roeper to talk about the growth of sports betting in the U.S. and the future of mobile sports betting in Illinois. William Hill is partnering with Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin to launch a world-class sportsbook and mobile betting app this summer. Also for discussion, the various types of in-game sports bets that a becoming popular.

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m.

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago's WGN Radio
