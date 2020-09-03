Oak Park mayor to protesters who vandalized his home: ‘In seeking change, one cannot violate the rights of others’

Roe Conn
Posted: / Updated:

OAK PARK, ILLINOIS – MARCH 20: The Oak Park Village Hall is closed due to a “shelter in place” order given to residents to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus on March 20, 2020 in Oak Park,Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb joins Roe Conn to talk about protesters descending on his home, ripping up his garden and causing property damage over the village’s decision to not further a proposal aimed at re-appropriating police funds.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular