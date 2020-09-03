Oak Park mayor to protesters who vandalized his home: ‘In seeking change, one cannot violate the rights of others’

Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb joins Roe Conn to talk about protesters descending on his home, ripping up his garden and causing property damage over the village’s decision to not further a proposal aimed at re-appropriating police funds.
