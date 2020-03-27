Listen Now
Northern Illinois Food Bank & Greater Chicago Food Depository need your help more than ever

Illinois TV and radio stations have joined forces with the Northern Illinois Food Bank & Greater Chicago Food Depository to launch Illinois Broadcasters Uniting Against Hunger

An open box of donated food items is seen at the Greater Chicago Food Depository June 3, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Illinois TV and radio stations have joined forces with the Northern Illinois Food Bank & Greater Chicago Food Depository to launch Illinois Broadcasters Uniting Against Hunger in partnership with Feeding Illinois and the Illinois Broadcasters Association, WGN Radio, WGN-TV, and radio/TV stations throughout Illinois are uniting in a statewide fundraising drive to combat hunger and food shortages increased by the COVID-19 pandemic. Julie Yurko, President & CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank, joins Roe Conn to discuss how the public can help those in need.

