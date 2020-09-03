Neighborhood Building Owner’s Alliance President: ‘The last thing we want to do is throw people in the streets’

Mike Glasser, President of the Neighborhood Building Owner’s Alliance, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why landlords in Chicago are still worried, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a four-month eviction moratorium for people who are at risk of losing their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak.
