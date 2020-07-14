Naperville State Rep on attempts to get answers on Illinois unemployment: ‘It’s like throwing a bottle into the ocean with a note in it’

State Representative Anne Stava-Murray joins Roe Conn to discuss a letter signed by more than 60 lawmakers calling for changes at the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) after being flooded with phone calls from constituents who can’t get services or answers.
