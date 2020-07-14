Live Now
Newsfeed Now
Listen Now
John Williams

Naperville State Rep on attempts to get answers on Illinois unemployment: ‘It’s like throwing a bottle into the ocean with a note in it’

Roe Conn

Rep. Anne Stava-Murray addresses the growing frustration she and her constituents are facing over failures at the Illinois Department of Labor Security

Posted: / Updated:

Information signs are posted at the Illinois Department of Employment Security Friday, June 5, 2020, in Chicago. The federal unemployment rate declined to 13.3 percent in May from 14.7 percent in April with a gain of 2.5 million jobs. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

State Representative Anne Stava-Murray joins Roe Conn to discuss a letter signed by more than 60 lawmakers calling for changes at the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) after being flooded with phone calls from constituents who can’t get services or answers.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular