Moises Zavala of UFCW Local 881 explains why a Lake View pot shop decided to unionize

Workers at Sunnyside dispensary in Lake View became the first Illinois marijuana dispensary to unionize in the state yesterday. Moises Zavala, Organizing Director of Local 881 of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss why unionizing will help the careers of pot shop workers.
