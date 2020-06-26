Listen Now
Roe Conn

Moises Zavala of UFCW Local 881 explains why a Lake View pot shop decided to unionize

Roe Conn

Sunnyside dispensary became the first Illinois marijuana dispensary to unionize

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2012 file photo, marijuana plants are seen in Chicago (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

Workers at Sunnyside dispensary in Lake View became the first Illinois marijuana dispensary to unionize in the state yesterday. Moises Zavala, Organizing Director of Local 881 of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss why unionizing will help the careers of pot shop workers.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular