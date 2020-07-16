Millions of dollars in refunds are being left in Cook County’s property tax coffers, here’s how you can get yours

Cook County Treasurer, Maria Pappas joins Roe Conn to enlighten the public about $75 million in available refunds going back 20 years and her “Black Houses Matter” initiative aimed at locate the taxpayers whose properties are either delinquent or are missing potential refunds or exemptions in Cook County (most of which are owned by minorities).
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!