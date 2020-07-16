Millions of dollars in refunds are being left in Cook County’s property tax coffers, here’s how you can get yours

CHICAGO – MAY 25: Recently built homes line a street in a new residential area of the Bridgeport neighborhood May 25, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. Home prices posted the biggest annual gain in almost 25 years reaching a national median price of $206,000, up more than 15 percent from the previous year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Cook County Treasurer, Maria Pappas joins Roe Conn to enlighten the public about $75 million in available refunds going back 20 years and her “Black Houses Matter” initiative aimed at locate the taxpayers whose properties are either delinquent or are missing potential refunds or exemptions in Cook County (most of which are owned by minorities).