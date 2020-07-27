Meet your charter to Chicago’s well-known Playpen

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the popular party spot for boaters would not open this summer. However, it’s federally regulated and the U.S. Coast Guard has no plans for closing it. Chris Connor, owner of Knockout Charters, says “boaters in Chicago understand the risk” and that his company “self-polices” those that might be putting boating in jeopardy.
