Listen Now
Rollye James

Meet Chicago’s ‘Census Cowboy’ Adam Hollingsworth

Roe Conn

Adam Hollingsworth aka “The Dread Head Cowboy,” will ride through the city to promote participation in the U.S. census.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adam Hollingsworth aka ‘The Dread Head Cowboy” (via WGNTV)

Adam Hollingsworth aka “The Dread Head Cowboy” joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how he was tapped to help Mayor Lori Lightfoot get the word out to people who haven’t completed the 2020 census as the October 31 deadline nears.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories