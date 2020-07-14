Meet Chicago’s ‘Census Cowboy’ Adam Hollingsworth

Adam Hollingsworth aka “The Dread Head Cowboy” joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how he was tapped to help Mayor Lori Lightfoot get the word out to people who haven’t completed the 2020 census as the October 31 deadline nears.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!