Listen Now
John Williams

Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins Roe Conn to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s call for police licensing legislation

Roe Conn

"What's being suggested is a licensing scheme that would have a disciplinary process within it if there's conduct that's unbecoming of a police officer"- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot .(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s plan to require Chicago police to be licensed. Also, Raoul explains whether or not the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police can be decertified.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular