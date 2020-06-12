Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins Roe Conn to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s call for police licensing legislation

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s plan to require Chicago police to be licensed. Also, Raoul explains whether or not the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police can be decertified.
