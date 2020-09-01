Mark McKinnon on 2020 Presidential Election: ‘Between now and November, this whole conversation is going to get back to COVID-19’

Mark McKinnon, political advisor and co-host of the hit Showtime weekly documentary series ‘The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth’ joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the latest news, and strategies from both 2020 presidential candidates.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @maryvandevelde
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @maryvandevelde
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!