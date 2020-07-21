Local bartenders flex their creativity to deliver ‘Sourced Craft Cocktails’ to your home

The Canarble Wagon rolls and Kevin Powell serves up some cocktails from Sourced Craft Cocktails, a craft cocktail home delivery service that provides bartenders who are currently out of work with the ability to earn a livable wage by safely delivering high-quality cocktails.
