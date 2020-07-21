Local bartenders flex their creativity to deliver ‘Sourced Craft Cocktails’ to your home

Roe Conn
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesty of Sourced Craft Cocktails)

The Canarble Wagon rolls and Kevin Powell serves up some cocktails from Sourced Craft Cocktails, a craft cocktail home delivery service that provides bartenders who are currently out of work with the ability to earn a livable wage by safely delivering high-quality cocktails.

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
