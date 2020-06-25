Lincoln Park Zoo prepares to reopen Friday for guests, but are the animals ready for us?

Dr. Megan Ross, Director of the Lincoln Park Zoo, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how they are getting their safety protocols to protect against the spread of COVID-19 in place as they prepare to open their doors to members on Friday, and the general public June 29th.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!