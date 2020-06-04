Legal analysis of the case against Derek Chauvin from Jason Van Dyke’s lawyer, Dan Herbert

In light of charges being upgraded against former Minneapolis Derek Chauvin to second-degree murders and charges being filed against the three other officers on the scene, the attorney for Jason Van Dyke, Dan Herbert joins Roe Conn to discuss the legal differences between the George Floyd case and the Van Dyke case.
