Roe Conn

Legal analysis of the case against Derek Chauvin from Jason Van Dyke’s lawyer, Dan Herbert

Roe Conn
People gather, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 near the site where George Floyd died in Minneapolis. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upgraded charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder, and also charged the three other former officers on the scene with aiding and abetting for the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

In light of charges being upgraded against former Minneapolis Derek Chauvin to second-degree murders and charges being filed against the three other officers on the scene, the attorney for Jason Van Dyke, Dan Herbert joins Roe Conn to discuss the legal differences between the George Floyd case and the Van Dyke case.

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
Popular