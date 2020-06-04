Legal analysis of the case against Derek Chauvin from Jason Van Dyke’s lawyer, Dan Herbert

People gather, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 near the site where George Floyd died in Minneapolis. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upgraded charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder, and also charged the three other former officers on the scene with aiding and abetting for the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

In light of charges being upgraded against former Minneapolis Derek Chauvin to second-degree murders and charges being filed against the three other officers on the scene, the attorney for Jason Van Dyke, Dan Herbert joins Roe Conn to discuss the legal differences between the George Floyd case and the Van Dyke case.