Judge who fought to get Special Prosecutor Dan Webb on Jussie Smollett probe explains why his report on Kim Foxx’s office isn’t exonerating

Retired appellate judge Sheila O’Brien joins Roe Conn to talk about why she chose to file petition for a special prosecutor investigation into Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and what she thinks of Special Prosecutor Dan Webb’s report on the case.
