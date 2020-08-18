Judge who fought to get Special Prosecutor Dan Webb on Jussie Smollett probe explains why his report on Kim Foxx’s office isn’t exonerating

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 20119 file photo, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference in Chicago. The latest twist in the Jussie Smollett saga is the revelation of a possible conflict of interest by the special prosecutor investigating why prosecutors dropped charges accusing the actor of staging a racist, homophobic attack on himself. Dan Webb disclosed this week he once co-hosted a political fundraiser for a figure central to his investigation, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. A Cook County judge must now decide if bias or the appearance of bias renders Webb’s position untenable. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford File)