Is the world ready for David Schwimmer’s return to a sitcom?

Columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn to make sense of NBC’s new streaming service “Peacock,” David Schwimmer’s “Intelligence,” and explains why Twitter was blocking “blue check marks.”
