Is it too soon to reopen Italy?

David Unger, former foreign affairs editorial writer for the New York Times joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the decision by Italy’s Prime Minister to reopen the country, and whether or not it’s too soon. Unger teaches American Foreign Policy and Strategic Studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Italy.
