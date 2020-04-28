Is it too soon to reopen Italy?

A man walks past signs reading ‘ please don’t sit here, respect social distancing ‘, in a subway train in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Italian factories, construction sites and wholesale supply businesses can resume activity as soon as they put safety measures into place aimed at containing contagion with COVID-19. This concession comes with partial easing of national lockdown restrictions announced by Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

"You always take a risk when you open up...there's more than 100,000 active cases still here."- David Unger

David Unger, former foreign affairs editorial writer for the New York Times joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the decision by Italy’s Prime Minister to reopen the country, and whether or not it’s too soon. Unger teaches American Foreign Policy and Strategic Studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Italy.