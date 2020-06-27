Is it safe to go to the dentist yet? Roe Conn’s dentist Dr. Jeffrey Kapp explains why there’s nothing to worry about

Dr. Jeffrey Kapp, DDS joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how dentists are adding safety measures to perform common procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as Illinois enters phase 4 of its reopening plan. Also, Dr. Kapp answers questions from WGN Radio listeners who have questions about dental issues.
