Is Illinois House Speaker Madigan in big trouble? A former federal prosecutor isn’t so sure

Former Federal Prosecutor & partner at Thompson Coburn, Renato Mariotti joins Roe Conn to analyze federal prosecutors laying out a bribery case against ComEd and implicating Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan in the scheme.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!