Is Illinois House Speaker Madigan in big trouble? A former federal prosecutor isn’t so sure

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, sits at his seat during a committee hearing looking into the impeachment of Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Former Federal Prosecutor & partner at Thompson Coburn, Renato Mariotti joins Roe Conn to analyze federal prosecutors laying out a bribery case against ComEd and implicating Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan in the scheme.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular