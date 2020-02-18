Listen Now
Indiana woman quarantined on cruise ship amid coronavirus outbreak talks about being evacuated back to the U.S.

Buses carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leave a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. A group of Americans are cutting short a 14-day quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, to be whisked back to America. But they will have to spend another quarantine period at a U.S. military facility to make sure they don’t have the new virus that’s been sweeping across Asia. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Over three hundred Americans evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have arrived in the US and have been placed under quarantine. They were cleared for travel, taken by bus to a waiting plane and brought back to the U.S. Jim & Linda Levell were among the more than 300 Americans quarantined on the cruise ship off the coast of Japan. Linda joins Roe Conn to talk about her experience on the Diamond Princess and how the evacuation to the U.S. took place.

