By mail, early voting or at a polling place on Election Day – Illinois voters have options

Election attorney Burt Odelson joins Roe Conn to discuss the options for Illinois residents voting by mail for the 2020 Presidential election. Odelson says Illinois previously used to have an excuse system for mail-in voters. Individuals that voted in the last few elections will automatically receive an application in the mail. Voters can submit via mail or go to an early voting site before or on November 3.


