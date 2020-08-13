Illinois Retail Merchants Association doesn’t want to be in the business of enforcing Gov. Pritzker’s mask mandate

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, along with Dr. Ngozi Ezike, left, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

President & CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association Rob Karr joins Roe Conn to express his concerns over a new mask enforcement measure enacted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that would fine businesses from $75 to $2,500 for not enforcing mask rules upon patrons.

