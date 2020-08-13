Illinois Retail Merchants Association doesn’t want to be in the business of enforcing Gov. Pritzker’s mask mandate

President & CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association Rob Karr joins Roe Conn to express his concerns over a new mask enforcement measure enacted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that would fine businesses from $75 to $2,500 for not enforcing mask rules upon patrons.
