I received a second stimulus check…should I give it back?

Roe Conn

"The IRS is figuring out how to respond, the law prohibits them from clawing money back even if they made errors...there's absolutely no way to return checks,"- Terry Savage

In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and now the IRS are urging people who received coronavirus relief payments for a deceased taxpayer to return the money to the government. But legal experts say there is no law requiring people do that. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Terry Savage, nationally recognized expert on personal finance and author of the best-selling book The Savage Truth on Money, joins The Roe Conn Show to answer questions from WGN Radio listeners who are concerned about their personal investments, and how COVID-19 may have an effect on them.

