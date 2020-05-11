I received a second stimulus check…should I give it back?

Terry Savage, nationally recognized expert on personal finance and author of the best-selling book The Savage Truth on Money, joins The Roe Conn Show to answer questions from WGN Radio listeners who are concerned about their personal investments, and how COVID-19 may have an effect on them.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!