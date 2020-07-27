Illinois State University professor explains why she’s against students returning to campus

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“Parents have been asking practical questions.” Professor Stacey Otto is a Professor of Social Foundations of Education and Qualitative Inquiry at Illinois State. She joins Roe Conn to discuss how some professors are against the reopening plans due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular