How do I renew my vehicle registration during COVID-19 shutdown?

Dave Druker, spokesperson for the Illinois Secretary of State’s office joins The Roe Conn Show to answer questions from WGN Radio listeners from how to renew your CDL, to how to renew you vehicle registration during the state’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
