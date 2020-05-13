How do I deal with my teen’s video game addiction while in quarantine?

Dr. John Duffy, clinical psychologist, life coach, parenting expert and author of Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about parenting teens during the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing with isolation, and loneliness.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!