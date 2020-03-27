How can restaurant workers find help amid the COVID-19 crisis?

Illinois TV and radio stations have joined forces with the Northern Illinois Food Bank & Greater Chicago Food Depository to launch Illinois Broadcasters Uniting Against Hunger in partnership with Feeding Illinois and the Illinois Broadcasters Association, WGN Radio, WGN-TV, and radio/TV stations throughout Illinois are uniting in a statewide fundraising drive to combat hunger and food shortages increased by the COVID-19 pandemic. Julie Yurko, President & CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank, joins Roe Conn to discuss how the public can help those in need.