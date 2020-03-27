Listen Now
Jon Hansen

How can restaurant workers find help amid the COVID-19 crisis?

Roe Conn

Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia lays out the programs available for those in need

Customers wait and order their food at a restaurant in Chicago, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close starting Monday night, March 16 through March 30. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, Sam Toia joins Roe Conn to discuss the various programs enacted by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker at the local level and President Trump & Congress at the national level to offer relief for those working in the hard-hit industry.

