How can restaurant workers find help amid the COVID-19 crisis?

President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, Sam Toia joins Roe Conn to discuss the various programs enacted by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker at the local level and President Trump & Congress at the national level to offer relief for those working in the hard-hit industry.
