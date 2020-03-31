Listen Now
John Williams

How ‘Bank the Blue’ is testing & supporting police in the South Loop

Roe Conn

CPD, CFD, & more essential workers can get COVID-19 testing, PPE, and meals while they fight to save lives

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 20: A police officer steps off a bus in the Loop business district during rush hour on March 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The bus would normally be full workers leaving their offices at this hour but, most companies have elected to have their employees telecommute to help curtail the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Nidal Elbarid, MD is a Chicago physician offering free testing and screening for CPD officers at his South Loop office. Dr. Elbaridi was on duty at Mercy Hospital on November 19, 2018, when a mass shooting took place there. Dr. Elbarid joins Roe Conn to talk about how he, along with attorney Dan Herbert, Karmin Daniel of Big Mouth Marketing, and Anthony Varchetto of Blue Star Security started ‘Bank the Blue’ to help the Chicago Police get testing and supplies during these tough times.

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
