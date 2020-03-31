How ‘Bank the Blue’ is testing & supporting police in the South Loop

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 20: A police officer steps off a bus in the Loop business district during rush hour on March 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The bus would normally be full workers leaving their offices at this hour but, most companies have elected to have their employees telecommute to help curtail the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Nidal Elbarid, MD is a Chicago physician offering free testing and screening for CPD officers at his South Loop office. Dr. Elbaridi was on duty at Mercy Hospital on November 19, 2018, when a mass shooting took place there. Dr. Elbarid joins Roe Conn to talk about how he, along with attorney Dan Herbert, Karmin Daniel of Big Mouth Marketing, and Anthony Varchetto of Blue Star Security started ‘Bank the Blue’ to help the Chicago Police get testing and supplies during these tough times.