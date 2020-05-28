Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

House scheduled to vote on changes to Payroll Protection Program

Roe Conn

"We found there are some challenges with the underlying legislation, so we're trying to fix that."- Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL 8th)

by:

Posted: / Updated:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., listens to questions during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL 8th) joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how members in the House of Representatives are working in a bi-partisan way to fix the shortfalls in the Payroll Protection Program, and what needs to be done to get Illinois’ economy moving again.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories