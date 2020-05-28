House scheduled to vote on changes to Payroll Protection Program

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL 8th) joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how members in the House of Representatives are working in a bi-partisan way to fix the shortfalls in the Payroll Protection Program, and what needs to be done to get Illinois’ economy moving again.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!