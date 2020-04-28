House passes $480 billion in coronavirus relief aimed at small businesses

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the $480 billion funding bill aimed at tiding over small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, and whether or not this latest replenishment of the Payroll Protection Program will be enough for struggling businesses.
