House passes $480 billion in coronavirus relief aimed at small businesses

"The bottom line is...no government program can replace a good economy, or a good paycheck."- Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16)

President Donald J.Trump’s name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in San Antonio. According to the Treasury Department, it marks the first time a president’s name has appeared on any IRS payments, whether refund checks or other stimulus checks that have been mailed during past economic crises. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the $480 billion funding bill aimed at tiding over small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, and whether or not this latest replenishment of the Payroll Protection Program will be enough for struggling businesses.

