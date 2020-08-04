‘We don’t know the actual intent’ – What’s the story behind the mystery seeds?

University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture Richard Henschel joins the Roe Conn show to discuss the mysterious seeds illegally sent from China. 14 different species of seeds have been sent to thousands of people via the U.S. Postal Service. Henschel says the seeds may seem innocent and represent ordinary plants often grown in home gardens, but investigators are unsure if the seeds are carrying pathogens from different countries. He says the mysterious seeds may be part of a brushing scam where those sending the packages can write fake reviews about how wonderful the seeds or plants are. They were initially not flagged in the mail during new COVID-19 restrictions because they were marked as beads or jewelry. “We don’t know the actual intent,” Henschel says.

