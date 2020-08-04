‘We don’t know the actual intent’ – What’s the story behind the mystery seeds?

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture Richard Henschel joins the Roe Conn show to discuss the mysterious seeds illegally sent from China. 14 different species of seeds have been sent to thousands of people via the U.S. Postal Service. Henschel says the seeds may seem innocent and represent ordinary plants often grown in home gardens, but investigators are unsure if the seeds are carrying pathogens from different countries. He says the mysterious seeds may be part of a brushing scam where those sending the packages can write fake reviews about how wonderful the seeds or plants are. They were initially not flagged in the mail during new COVID-19 restrictions because they were marked as beads or jewelry. “We don’t know the actual intent,” Henschel says.


And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular