Hawthorne Race Course expansion could provide new industry jobs

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn to discuss things on your weekend watch list including Mulan on Disney Plus and "The Tax Collector," which opens at iPic Theaters in Bolingbrook today and in South Barrington on Friday. The "Tax Collector" is an American crime thriller starring Bobby Soto, Cynthia Carmona, George Lopez and Shia LaBeouf. It follows two tax collectors working for a Los Angeles crime lord whose business becomes upended, resulting in one of them desperately protecting his family from an old rival. Roeper also discusses "An American Pickle" which premiers on HBO Max today. It stars Seth Rogen playing an Old World immigrant and his easy going great-grandson.