Hawthorne Race Course expansion could provide new industry jobs

Tim Carey, President and General Manager of Hawthorne Race Course joins Roe Conn to discuss the expansion of the horse track to become a full sports book and casino. “It’s been a 15 year battle and we finally got it done.”
