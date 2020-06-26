Have you been hearing more fireworks than usual? Ald. Brian Hopkins explains why you’re not alone

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins The Roe Conn Show to shed light on why there’s been an uptick in 911 complaints to Chicago’s OEMC center for fireworks. Also, could there be a reason why there’s seems to be more access to fireworks this year?
