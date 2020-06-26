Listen Now
Have you been hearing more fireworks than usual? Ald. Brian Hopkins explains why you’re not alone

There's been a 700% increase in 911 complaints about fireworks to Chicago's OEMC center

FILE – In this June 19, 2020, file photo fireworks explode (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins The Roe Conn Show to shed light on why there’s been an uptick in 911 complaints to Chicago’s OEMC center for fireworks. Also, could there be a reason why there’s seems to be more access to fireworks this year?

