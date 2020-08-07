Governor Pritzker announces emergency rules for bars, restaurants

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, leads Aldermen, merchants, and business leaders in a news conference voicing opposition to a proposed increase of Chicago’s minimum wage to $13 an hour Monday, Dec. 1, 2014, in Chicago. Chicago is set to become the latest U.S. city to raise its minimum wage, as Mayor Rahm Emanuel fast-tracks a politically popular plan to reach $13 per hour amid his bid for a second term and criticism that he’s out-of-touch with working people. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Should businesses be fined for customers not following rules? Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association joins Roe Conn to discuss the new safety precautions announced in Governor Pritzker’s press conference today. “99 percent of the restaurants are doing everything right. They are extremely health focused,” Toia says. If a customer goes into a restaurant or bar and the establishment is not following proper social distancing or wearing masks, 2 warnings will be issued. On the third warning, the business can be fined $75-2,500 dollars. “We’re working with the Governor and his team to keep everyone in a face mask to bring down COVID-19. We want to get to 50 percent capacity by October. We need a little peer pressure on people.”