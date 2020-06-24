Gov. Pritzker sets guidelines for schools to open in the fall, Illinois Federation of Teachers president says more guidance is needed

Dan Montgomery, Illinois Federation of Teachers president joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why Governor Pritzker’s plan to reopen schools in the fall during the COVID-19 pandemic needs more guidance, and planning.
