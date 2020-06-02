Listen Now
George Floyd protest in Chicago escalates in violence

"Our police department is vastly outnumbered, we do not have enough resources at our command to protect the entire city."- 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins

Pedestrian make their way along the Chicago River early Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, as several street bridges remain closed after a night of unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins The Roe Conn Show to explain what’s going on in his ward following violent protests over the weekend that resulted in businesses in the area already hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic being looted.

