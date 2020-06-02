George Floyd protest in Chicago escalates in violence

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins The Roe Conn Show to explain what’s going on in his ward following violent protests over the weekend that resulted in businesses in the area already hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic being looted.
