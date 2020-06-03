Gene & Georgetti vandalized by looters

Michelle Durpetti, third generation operator of Gene & Georgetti in River North joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about rebuilding one of the great restaurant institutions in the city after it was vandalized by looters during mass protests over the weekend.
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
