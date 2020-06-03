Listen Now
Gene & Georgetti vandalized by looters

"We are not done...we are dedicated to protecting the legacy that my grandfather Gene and his partner Georgetti started."- Michelle Durpetti, operator of Gene & Georgetti

Michelle Durpetti, third generation operator of Gene & Georgetti in River North joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about rebuilding one of the great restaurant institutions in the city after it was vandalized by looters during mass protests over the weekend.

