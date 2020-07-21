Garry McCarthy on CPD clash with protesters near Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park: ‘This is an outside force coming in, and instigating these problems’

Chicago police guard a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park, after demonstrators spray painted it and tried to pull it down during a protest in support of Black and Indigenous people on July 17, 2020. (via WGNTV)

Former CPD Superintendent, Garry McCarthy joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the rise in outside agitators showing up at peaceful protests around the city to cause violence, as well as certain tactics they may use to cause mayhem at these events.