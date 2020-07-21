Garry McCarthy on CPD clash with protesters near Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park: ‘This is an outside force coming in, and instigating these problems’

Former CPD Superintendent, Garry McCarthy joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the rise in outside agitators showing up at peaceful protests around the city to cause violence, as well as certain tactics they may use to cause mayhem at these events.
