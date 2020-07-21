Garry McCarthy on CPD clash with protesters near Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park: ‘This is an outside force coming in, and instigating these problems’

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago police guard a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park, after demonstrators spray painted it and tried to pull it down during a protest in support of Black and Indigenous people on July 17, 2020. (via WGNTV)

Former CPD Superintendent, Garry McCarthy joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the rise in outside agitators showing up at peaceful protests around the city to cause violence, as well as certain tactics they may use to cause mayhem at these events.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular