Dr. Jorge Valdes, author of Narco Mindset: The Life Principles that a Cocaine Drug Lord Learned on His Journey to Find Meaning in His Life joins the Roe Conn Show to tell his story on how he went from drug lord to PhD.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3736607/3736607_2020-03-04-011707.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!