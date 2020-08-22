Former White House correspondent Ann Compton discusses why political conventions may never be the same

Pioneering journalist & 41 year veteran of covering the White House, Ann Compton joins The Roe Conn Show to analyze this year’s Democratic National Convention, what the upcoming Republican National Convention may look like, and how the COVID-19 pandemic will change the future of conventions.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @maryvandevelde
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @maryvandevelde
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!