Former White House correspondent Ann Compton discusses why political conventions may never be the same

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, left, his wife Jill Biden, second from left, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., second from right, and her husband Doug Emhoff, right, wave to supporters after Biden spoke during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Pioneering journalist & 41 year veteran of covering the White House, Ann Compton joins The Roe Conn Show to analyze this year’s Democratic National Convention, what the upcoming Republican National Convention may look like, and how the COVID-19 pandemic will change the future of conventions.

