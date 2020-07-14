Former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan on reopening schools: ‘If things get better, more kids can return to school’

Former Secretary of Education, now managing partner of Emerson Collective Arne Duncan joins The Roe Conn Show to offer a perspective on what could happen if schools in Illinois are allowed to have in-person classes in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
