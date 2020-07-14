Listen Now
Former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan on reopening schools: ‘If things get better, more kids can return to school’

Roe Conn

In this April 7, 2020, photo, Erica Harris, right, and her daughter Jordan, wear their protective masks as they walk back home after getting a lunch and homework from the child’s school on Chicago’s Southside in Chicago. As the coronavirus tightened its grip across the country, it is cutting a particularly devastating swath through an already vulnerable population, black Americans. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Former Secretary of Education, now managing partner of Emerson Collective Arne Duncan joins The Roe Conn Show to offer a perspective on what could happen if schools in Illinois are allowed to have in-person classes in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

