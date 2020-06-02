Former CPD Superintendent Garry McCarthy on city’s response to protesters: “We got caught with our pants down.”

People clean up items outside a Jewel grocery store Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, after the business was broken into during unrest in reaction to the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

"There's a detailed after-action report...after NATO on a shelf somewhere on 35th street, all you gotta do is pull it out and use it."- Garry McCarthy, Former CPD Supt.

Former CPD Superintendent Garry McCarthy joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss what needs to be done to stop looters around multiple areas of the city, while protecting people’s 1st Amendment rights as some peacefully protest the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.