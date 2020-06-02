Former CPD Superintendent Garry McCarthy on city’s response to protesters: “We got caught with our pants down.”

Former CPD Superintendent Garry McCarthy joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss what needs to be done to stop looters around multiple areas of the city, while protecting people’s 1st Amendment rights as some peacefully protest the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
