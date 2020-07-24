Father Michael Pfleger on mass shooting in Gresham neighborhood: ‘People in our community right now are living in absolute fear’

Father Michael Pfleger, pastor of Saint Sabina Church joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why he’s offering a $15,000 reward leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting outside of the Rhodes Funeral Home that resulted in 15 people shot.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!