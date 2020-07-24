Father Michael Pfleger on mass shooting in Gresham neighborhood: ‘People in our community right now are living in absolute fear’

Chicago police investigate the scene where 15 people were shot Tuesday night in the 1000 block of West 79th Street (via WGNTV)

Father Michael Pfleger, pastor of Saint Sabina Church joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why he’s offering a $15,000 reward leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting outside of the Rhodes Funeral Home that resulted in 15 people shot.

