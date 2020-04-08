Listen Now
FAQ: Getting the most out of COVID-19 unemployment relief funds

In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security banner hangs in their office in Springfield, Ill. An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Illinois is the nation’s worst in reclaiming hundreds of millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Cody Reinberg, Employment Law Attorney at HKM Employment Attorneys, joins Roe Conn to take questions and discuss the basics about how those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis can apply for unemployment relief benefits.

