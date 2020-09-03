Eddie Olczyk previews the 146th Kentucky Derby

Chicago Blackhawks legend and horse racing analyst Eddie Olczyk joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about the 146th Kentucky Derby that’s happening this weekend. Also, what’s next for the Chicago Blackhawks now that the season is over?
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @maryvandevelde
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @maryvandevelde
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!