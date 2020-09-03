Eddie Olczyk previews the 146th Kentucky Derby

Jockey Gary Stevens rides Kentucky Derby entrant Oxbow for a workout at Churchill Downs Monday, April 29, 2013, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Chicago Blackhawks legend and horse racing analyst Eddie Olczyk joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about the 146th Kentucky Derby that’s happening this weekend. Also, what’s next for the Chicago Blackhawks now that the season is over?

